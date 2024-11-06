3i Group upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Nick Johnson upgraded 3i Group (TGOPY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of 4,037 GBp, up from 2,918 GBp. The firm finds a “compelling case for continued strong EBITDA growth over a long timeframe.”

