3i Group upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Nick Johnson upgraded 3i Group (TGOPY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of 4,037 GBp, up from 2,918 GBp. The firm finds a “compelling case for continued strong EBITDA growth over a long timeframe.”
- 3i Group downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital
- 3i Group price target raised to 4,140 GBp from 3,850 GBp at Citi
