3i Group Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

October 31, 2024 — 11:47 am EDT

3i Group plc (GB:III) has released an update.

3i Group plc has announced a new issuance of shares, bringing its total to 973,388,700 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This update is essential for shareholders to assess their interests and notification obligations under regulatory rules. The company’s home member state remains the United Kingdom.

