3i Group (TGOPF) Price Target Increased by 8.08% to 30.75

The average one-year price target for 3i Group (OTC:TGOPF) has been revised to 30.75 / share. This is an increase of 8.08% from the prior estimate of 28.45 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.94 to a high of 34.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.76% from the latest reported closing price of 27.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3i Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGOPF is 0.47%, an increase of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.45% to 128,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,723K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 9.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,544K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,312K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 17.50% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 5,291K shares.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 11.01% over the last quarter.

PDVIX - Diversified International Fund R-1 holds 4,309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 13.55% over the last quarter.

