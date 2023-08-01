3i Group (TGOPF) Price Target Increased by 10.97% to 30.67

The average one-year price target for 3i Group (OTC:TGOPF) has been revised to 30.67 / share. This is an increase of 10.97% from the prior estimate of 27.64 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.19 to a high of 33.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.27% from the latest reported closing price of 25.50 / share.

3i Group Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.30 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 received the payment on July 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $25.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3i Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGOPF is 0.43%, an increase of 12.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 109,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,573K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,564K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 14.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,312K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,253K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 20.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 11.40% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,232K shares, representing an increase of 21.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 47.58% over the last quarter.

PDVIX - Diversified International Fund R-1 holds 3,921K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,244K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 4.33% over the last quarter.

