3i Group Reports NAV Per Share Of 877p At 31 December 2019 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 3i Group PLC (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, reported that its NAV per share was 877 pence and total return was 10.1 percent for the nine months to 31 December 2019. This represents an increase from NAV per share of 873 pence on 30 September 2019, despite the negative translation effect of the sterling strengthening in the quarter.

The company noted that the increase in NAV per share was driven by good growth in the quarter from Action in the Private Equity Portfolio. Action generated revenue growth of 21 percent, like-for-like or LFL sales growth of 5.6 percent, and opened 230 new stores, taking its total to 1,552 stores across seven countries.

3i said it completed two new Private Equity investments in Evernex and a bioprocessing platform and four further bolt-on acquisitions for ICE, Formel D, WP and Q Holding.

The company noted that the Private Equity generated cash proceeds of 189 million pounds in the quarter, mainly from the partial divestment of Basic-Fit and the distributions from Audley Travel and Hans Anders.

Simon Borrows, Chief Executive of 3i Group said, "We executed two outstanding realisations in the sale of Aspen Pumps from our Private Equity portfolio and WIG from 3iN. New investment and bolt-on activity has continued across both portfolios, as has refinancing activity."

The company also said that it successfully provided liquidity to Eurofund V or EFV investors from the sale of their holding in Action, which successfully closed on 17 January 2020.

