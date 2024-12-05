3i Group price target raised to 4,380 GBp from 4,200 GBp at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on 3i Group (TGOPY) to 4,380 GBp from 4,200 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TGOPY:
- 3i Group upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- 3i Group (TGOPY) Announces Q1 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates
- 3i Group price target raised to 4,200 GBp from 4,140 GBp at Citi
- 3i Group price target raised to 4,044 GBp from 4,037 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- 3i Group Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.