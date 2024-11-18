3i Group price target raised to 4,200 GBp from 4,140 GBp at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on 3i Group (TGOPY) to 4,200 GBp from 4,140 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
