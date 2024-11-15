3i Group price target raised to 4,044 GBp from 4,037 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on 3i Group (TGOPY) to 4,044 GBp from 4,037 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TGOPY:
- 3i Group Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Performance
- 3i Group upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
- 3i Group downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital
- 3i Group price target raised to 4,140 GBp from 3,850 GBp at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.