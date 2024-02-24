3i Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (TGOPY) Price Target Increased by 11.10% to 17.90

The average one-year price target for 3i Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:TGOPY) has been revised to 17.90 / share. This is an increase of 11.10% from the prior estimate of 16.11 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.99 to a high of 19.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.32% from the latest reported closing price of 15.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3i Group plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGOPY is 0.47%, an increase of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.44% to 138,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,927K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,723K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 4.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,639K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,544K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 7.42% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 7,559K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912K shares, representing an increase of 61.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 188.46% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 5,535K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,291K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 6.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,469K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,263K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 5.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

