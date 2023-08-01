3i Group plc - ADR (TGOPY) Price Target Increased by 8.59% to 15.62

The average one-year price target for 3i Group plc - ADR (OTC:TGOPY) has been revised to 15.62 / share. This is an increase of 8.59% from the prior estimate of 14.39 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.85 to a high of 16.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from the latest reported closing price of 12.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3i Group plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGOPY is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.63% to 4,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cullen Capital Management holds 4,403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,949K shares, representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 19.11% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 183K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 51.72% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 21.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 80.26% over the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 28.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 7.10% over the last quarter.

