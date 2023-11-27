3i Group plc - ADR (TGOPY) Price Target Increased by 7.42% to 15.70

The average one-year price target for 3i Group plc - ADR (OTC:TGOPY) has been revised to 15.70 / share. This is an increase of 7.42% from the prior estimate of 14.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.25 to a high of 17.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.64% from the latest reported closing price of 13.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3i Group plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGOPY is 0.15%, an increase of 115.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.44% to 344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 94K shares.

Fisher Asset Management holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 33.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 57.75% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 23.56% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.