3i Group plc - ADR (TGOPY) Declares $0.18 Dividend

3i Group plc - ADR said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on August 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3i Group plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGOPY is 0.10%, an increase of 20.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.88% to 4,610K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for 3i Group plc - ADR is 13.87. The forecasts range from a low of 11.87 to a high of $16.03. The average price target represents an increase of 15.76% from its latest reported closing price of 11.98.

The projected annual revenue for 3i Group plc - ADR is 2,859MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cullen Capital Management holds 4,403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,949K shares, representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 19.11% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 83.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 657.66% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 35.32% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 21.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 80.26% over the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 28.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 7.10% over the last quarter.

