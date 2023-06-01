3i Group (LSE:III) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 2,287.52

The average one-year price target for 3i Group (LSE:III) has been revised to 2,287.52 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 2,171.41 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of 2,552.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.98% from the latest reported closing price of 1,955.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

3i Group Maintains 2.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.51%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3i Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to III is 0.40%, an increase of 15.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 105,929K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,564K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,695K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in III by 23.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,312K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,253K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in III by 20.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,239K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,179K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in III by 22.62% over the last quarter.

PDVIX - Diversified International Fund R-1 holds 4,244K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in III by 26.94% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,232K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.