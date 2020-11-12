Markets

3i Group H1 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 3i Group PLC (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit rose to 1.25 billion pounds from 759 million pounds in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 130.0 pence, up from 78.2 pence a year ago.

Operating profit before tax increased to 1.25 billion pounds from 760 million pounds last year.

Gross investment return surged to 1.30 billion pounds from 727 million pounds a year ago.

The company noted that its first fiscal 2021 dividend of 17.5 pence per share will be paid in respect of the first six months of the financial year, in line with its dividend policy.

Looking ahead, 3i Group said that in the COVID-19 pandemic environment, it will remain disciplined in its investment approach and focus on enhancing the value of its portfolio through organic growth and value-accretive add-ons.

