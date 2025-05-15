3i Group FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - 3i Group reported profit for the year of 5.04 billion pounds compared to 3.84 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 520.6 pence compared to 396.7 pence. Gross investment return increased to 5.06 billion pounds from 3.88 billion pounds, last year.

At the end of week 19, Action's year-to-date LFL sales growth was 6.8% and 76 new stores had been added.

The Board recommended a second dividend of 42.5 pence, subject to shareholder approval, which will take the total dividend to 73.0 pence.

