3i Group Executives’ Shares Vest and Sell

3i Group plc announced the vesting of share awards under their Deferred Bonus Plan for key management personnel, with several executives acquiring and some selling shares at a price of £29.03325 each. Additionally, cash settled awards were also vested, resulting in bonuses based on the value of notional shares tied to the current share price. All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

