3i Group Directors Increase Shareholdings

November 29, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

3i Group plc (GB:III) has released an update.

3i Group PLC has announced that several of its directors and key personnel have increased their beneficial interest in the company by acquiring additional ordinary shares through the Share Incentive Plan. These acquisitions involve a combination of purchased Partnership Shares and awarded Matching Shares. This move indicates confidence in the company’s future prospects by its leadership.

