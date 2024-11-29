3i Group Announces Updated Share and Voting Rights

3i Group plc (GB:III) has released an update.
3i Group plc has announced an updated total of 973,389,204 ordinary shares now in circulation, each carrying voting rights, following a recent share allotment. This total is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations to assess their interests under the FCA’s rules. The company’s home member state is the United Kingdom, ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance.
