3i Group Announces 2024 AGM Notice Availability

May 22, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

3i Group plc (GB:III) has released an update.

3i Group PLC has announced the submission of its 2024 Notice of AGM to the National Storage Mechanism, making it publicly accessible for interested parties. The document can be inspected online and is also available on the company’s website.

