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3i Group: Action's YTD LFL Sales Growth At 3.3%

June 25, 2026 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported that Action's like-for-like sales growth was 3.3% year to date as at the end of week 25. Action is set for a good quarter of profit growth and had a cash balance of 699 million euros as at 21 June 2026 after the payment of a 450 million euros dividend to shareholders in May.

The Group said the remainder of the Private Equity portfolio continues to demonstrate good momentum in line with its expectations.

At last close, 3i Group shares were trading at 2,273.00 pence, down 0.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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