3i Group: Action's FY21 EBITDA, Net Sales Climb; Sees Good Start In FY22

(RTTNews) - 3i Group Plc (III.L, TGOPY), a private equity and venture capital company, reported Thursday that its largest portfolio company Action generated fiscal 2021 net sales of 6.83 billion euros, up 23 percent from last year, and EBITDA of 828 million euros, up 36 percent.

Action's reported like-for-like sales growth was 11 percent, even though many stores were closed or had restricted trading as a result of public health measures.

The company's business added 267 net new stores to its portfolio and expanded its presence into the Italian market.

Action has seen a good start to 2022 across all its geographies.

3i will hold a capital markets seminar this morning, involving a presentation from the management team of Action.

Further, 3i Group said it has no direct exposure to Russia or Ukraine.

3i will be donating 1 million euros split between UNICEF and MSF in support of humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims of the war in Ukraine. A number of portfolio companies, including Action, have also made donations or otherwise provided support to those affected by the war.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.