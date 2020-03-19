3i expects coronavirus hit to some companies in its portfolio

March 19 (Reuters) - Investment manager 3i Group III.L said on Thursday a few companies in its portfolio, especially the retailers and travel service providers, are expected to see at least a short-term impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

As governments scramble to prevent the spread of the virus, retailers and travel companies are among the worst hit with people opting to stay indoors due to the epidemic rather than venturing out.

3i said the companies that could be impacted includes Action, BoConcept and Hans Anders in the retail sector, and Audley Travel and ICE in the travel space.

"We are focused on working with our portfolio companies to support them through these unprecedented times," the UK-listed company said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

