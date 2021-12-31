3G gets back to basics with $7 billion blinds deal

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - 3G Capital, best known for mega-deals like Kraft Heinz and Anheuser-Busch InBev, is tiptoeing away from its food-and-drink focus. The Brazilian-American fund on Friday said https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3g-capital-to-acquire-controlling-interest-in-hunter-douglas-301452102.html it was buying a controlling stake in Hunter Douglas, a Dutch company best known for its window shades. The 73% premium to the family-controlled company’s share price on Thursday looks toppy, but the implied $7.1 billion enterprise value is only 8 times next year’s EBITDA, using Hunter Douglas’s own forecasts. Taiwan’s Nien Made Enterprise trades at 12 times, using the median Refinitiv estimate.

The deal appears to fit 3G’s cost-cutting wheelhouse. The company run by Executive Chairman Ralph Sonnenberg is next year forecast to earn an EBITDA margin barely half of its Taiwanese rival. 3G Co-Managing Partners Daniel Schwartz and Alex Behring also appear to be keeping some capital back for future bolt-on deals. Assuming they fund the acquisition with debt equivalent to 6 times 2021 EBITDA, the equity check will be just $2 billion. The fund has $10 billion of dry powder, according to the Financial Times. The deal is smaller and involves a less splashy brand, but other than that it’s classic 3G. (By Liam Proud)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Enel’s fintech pivot comes at generous price

Ares gifts AMP’s new CEO a consolation prize

Intel’s apology underlines China dilemma

Test maker deal preps for life after Covid-19

Renault sends mixed Chinese messages

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.