3G Capital to acquire majority stake in Hunter Douglas

Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Private equity firm 3G Capital on Thursday entered into an agreement to acquire controlling interest in Hunter Douglas NV for an enterprise value of about $7.1 billion, the companies said in a joint statement.

The transaction values the ordinary shares of Hunter Douglas at 175 Euros ($198.21) per ordinary share, the company said in statement.

The Ordinary Share Price represents a 73% premium to Hunter Douglas' closing ordinary share price on Dec. 30, 2021 of €101.40 and a 64% premium to Hunter Douglas' all-time high closing ordinary share price of €106.40.

Hunter Douglas Group Co-President and Co-CEO David Sonnenberg, will transition to executive chairman of the board of directors and João Castro Neves, a senior partner at 3G Capital, is expected to serve as the company CEO upon completion of the transaction, it said.

($1 = 0.8829 euros)

