3EDGE Just Trimmed Its SEIE Stake by $31.3 Million -- Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

3EDGE Asset Management reduced its SEIE position by 926,206 shares during Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of approximately $31.3 million.

After the sale, 3EDGE held 218,202 shares of SEIE valued at $6.9 million (as of March 31, 2026).

The remaining stake represents 0.33% of 3EDGE's assets under management (AUM), placing SEIE well outside its top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP, reduced its holdings in the SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) by 926,206 shares during the first quarter OF 2026. Using the quarter's average closing price, the estimated value of shares sold was approximately $31.3 million. As of March 31, 2026, the total position value had declined by $30.5 million from the prior quarter, reflecting both the shares sold and underlying price movement.

What else to know

Following the filing, the SEIE stake represents 0.33% of 3EDGE's 13F reportable AUM -- a significant reduction from its prior quarter weighting.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: BIL: $713.9 million (34.5% of AUM) NYSE: CLIP: $109.6 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE: HGER: $103.8 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSE: SGOV: $102.0 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSE: IVV: $100.2 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, shares of SEIE were trading at $34.46, up roughly 27% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly four percentage points, and outperforming its Foreign Large Blend category benchmark by roughly 0.8 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.0 billion Expense ratio 0.50% Dividend yield 2.35% 1-year return (as of 5/15/26) 27.42%

ETF snapshot

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is a rules-based, exchange-traded fund that provides diversified exposure to equity markets outside the United States.

Targeted toward institutional investors, financial advisors, and individual investors seeking international diversification beyond domestic equities.

Uses a disciplined, rules-based security selection methodology.

What this transaction means for investors

At first glance, 3EDGE slashing its SEIE position by more than 80% might seem like a vote of no confidence in international equities. But that’s the thing about 13F filings -- we only know what was sold (and roughly when), but not why.

3EDGE Asset Management runs a broadly diversified portfolio -- with its largest holding being short-term Treasuries -- suggesting a defensive or risk-managed posture overall. But it's difficult to know exactly why the fund cut its SEIE stake so sharply, and an 80%-plus reduction is large enough that it could signal a genuine shift in conviction on international equities -- not just routine rebalancing.

That said, SEIE has gained roughly 27% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 by around four percentage points -- a strong run that alone could justify some profit-taking on the part of institutional holders managing to target weights.

Meanwhile, the broader case for international diversification is still strong. Non-U.S. equities have attracted renewed attention as stretched valuations in domestic large-caps and a moderating U.S. dollar have made global stocks relatively more attractive to long-term investors. With its 2.35% dividend yield and a modest 0.50% expense ratio, SEIE offers a reasonably cost-efficient way to access that international growth.

For everyday investors, it's worth resisting the urge to read too much into any single institutional filing. A sale of this size could mean many things -- profit-taking after a strong run, a shift in the macro outlook, or simply internal portfolio constraints. The more useful question is whether international equity exposure makes sense for your own goals and timeline.

Those seeking diversified exposure to foreign equities may still find value in funds like SEIE or broader, lower-cost alternatives such as the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) or the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA), which offer similar global reach with varying levels of concentration.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.