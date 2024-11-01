News & Insights

3DG Holdings Shifts Share Registrar to Streamline Operations

November 01, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:2882) has released an update.

3DG Holdings (International) Limited has announced that it will change its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, effective from December 2, 2024. This change is crucial for shareholders as it affects where they will need to lodge applications for registration of share transfers and collect share certificates. The transition marks a significant operational shift for the company, aiming to streamline its share management processes.

