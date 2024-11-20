3DG Holdings Reports Strong Support at AGM

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:2882) has released an update.
3DG Holdings (International) Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and financial approvals, were passed with overwhelming support from shareholders. The AGM saw active participation with 100% approval on several key resolutions, indicating strong investor confidence. The company’s ability to secure such support highlights its stable position in the financial market.
