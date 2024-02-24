3D Systems (XTRA:SYV) Price Target Increased by 24.72% to 5.64

The average one-year price target for 3D Systems (XTRA:SYV) has been revised to 5.64 / share. This is an increase of 24.72% from the prior estimate of 4.52 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.85 to a high of 8.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.88% from the latest reported closing price of 5.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3D Systems. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYV is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 101,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,021K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,195K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYV by 49.67% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 5,000K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,852K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,257K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYV by 47.51% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,110K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYV by 7.57% over the last quarter.

