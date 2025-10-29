3D Systems (WBAG:DDD) Price Target Increased by 10.47% to 2.95

The average one-year price target for 3D Systems (WBAG:DDD) has been revised to € 2,95 / share. This is an increase of 10.47% from the prior estimate of € 2,67 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 2,24 to a high of € 3,73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.93% from the latest reported closing price of € 1,54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3D Systems. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDD is 0.07%, an increase of 23.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.51% to 83,486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 7,187K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares , representing an increase of 54.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 35.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,130K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 32.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,392K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 28.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,166K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,155K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares , representing an increase of 48.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 28.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.