3D Systems vs. Stratasys: Which Had the Better Q4 Earnings Results?

On Monday, both 3D Systems and Stratasys released their fourth-quarter 2020 reports. (3D Systems' results are here.) We're going to compare the two 3D printing companies' results metric for metric.

Keep in mind that qualitative factors can be just as important as quantitative ones, and we're looking at just one quarter's worth of data. Even with these caveats, however, the findings from this exercise should help you make investing decisions in the 3D printing space.

Also, note that 3D Systems' results were only preliminary. The company said it was filing the appropriate form with the Securities and Exchange Commission to extend the deadline for filing its official results.

Image source: Getty Images.

Revenue

Company Q4 2020 Results 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) $172.7 million, up 2.6% from the year-ago period Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) $142.4 million, down 13% from the year-ago period

Data sources: company earnings reports.

Advantage: 3D Systems.

3D Systems wins this category since its revenue increased year over year, though modestly, while its competitor's revenue declined.

That said, neither company is performing well from a sales growth perspective. Both were struggling to grow revenue before the COVID-19 pandemic, and their struggles intensified when it began. That's largely because many of their customers and potential customers in the industrial sector temporarily halted operations during the crisis.

On the flip side, however, the pandemic could prove to be a long-term growth catalyst for their businesses. Some companies used 3D printing to produce some critical components when their usual supply chains were disrupted.

For the full year, 3D Systems and Stratasys posted revenue declines of 12% and 18%, respectively.

GAAP earnings per share

Company Q4 2020 Result 3D Systems ($0.16), down from ($0.04) in the year-ago period Stratasys $0.20, up from ($0.05) in the year-ago period

Data sources: company earnings reports. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles.

Advantage: N/A.

Looking at just the headline numbers, it might appear that Stratasys wins on this metric since it generated a GAAP profit and 3D Systems did not.

However, it seems fairer to throw this category out. The only reason Stratasys reported a profit was because of a big income tax benefit that was larger than its operating loss.

Neither company took a goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter (as they both did in the third quarter), so that line item wasn't a factor in the GAAP results.

Adjusted EPS

Company Q4 2020 Result 3D Systems $0.09, up from $0.05 in the year-ago period Stratasys $0.13, down from $0.18 in the year-ago period

Data sources: company earnings reports.

Advantage: 3D Systems.

3D Systems gets the win here, as its adjusted EPS increased from the year-ago period, while Stratasys' went in the opposite direction. That said, 3D Systems had an easier comparable.

Adjusted gross margin

Company Q4 2020 Result 3D Systems 42.9%, down from 44.3% in the year-ago period Stratasys 49.5%, down from 52.4% in the year-ago period

Data sources: company earnings reports.

Advantage: Stratasys.

Stratasys easily wins this category. Why does this metric matter? A higher gross margin relative to a competitor with a similar business can reflect stronger pricing power.

Liquidity -- operating cash flow and cash on hand

Company Q4 2020 Results 3D Systems Generated positive operating cash flow; amount currently not known.

Ended the quarter with $75 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Had debt of $21.4 million. Stratasys Generated $23.7 million in cash from operations.

Ended the quarter with $299.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Had no debt.

Data sources: company earnings reports.

Advantage: Stratasys.

Stratasys is the victor here. It had more cash on hand than did 3D Systems. Investors should note, however, that soon after the fourth quarter ended, 3D Systems closed on the sale of its non-core software businesses, Cimatron and GibbsCam. It paid off its outstanding debt of $21.4 million using a portion of the $64.2 million in proceeds it generated from the sale.

We can't compare operating cash flows because 3D Systems didn't provide this data in its preliminary results. It said in the earnings release that the delay in filing its official results was "primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process" for Cimatron and GibbsCam. That said, we do know from the earnings call and presentation that the company returned to generating positive operating cash flow in the quarter.

Research and development spending

Company Q4 2020 Result 3D Systems $19.0 million, or 11% of revenue Stratasys $19.0 million, or 13.3% of revenue

Data sources: company earnings reports.

Advantage: Tie.

I'm calling this category a tie. Stratasys spent a higher percentage of its revenue on R&D, which which is usually the best metric to gauge this type of spending. That said, the only reason its percentage was higher than its rival's is that its revenue fell more in 2020.

Indeed, the two companies generated nearly identical revenues in 2019 (3D Systems: $636.4 million; Stratasys: $636.1 million). In other words, they both were probably setting R&D budgets for 2020 based on approximately the same amount of revenue.

Investing in R&D is critical for companies in the technology space if they want to stay competitive.

The winner is... it's a tie

Score: 3D Systems: 2.5 points; Stratasys: 2.5 points

Keep in mind the two caveats mentioned at the top of this article: Qualitative factors can be as important as quantitative ones, and we only considered one quarter's results.

Moreover, we also didn't look at stock valuations. In terms of share prices, in 2021, 3D Systems was up by 197% through Tuesday, while Stratasys was up by nearly 56%. The S&P 500 gained 3.3% over this period.

10 stocks we like better than 3D Systems

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 3D Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3D Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.