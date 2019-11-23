3D Systems vs. Stratasys: Which Had the Better Q3 Earnings Results?

Now that both 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) and Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) have reported third-quarter results, we're going to compare them metric for metric. (3D Systems' results here and Stratasys' here).

Qualitative factors can be just as meaningful as quantitative ones and we're just looking at one quarter. Even with these caveats, however, our findings from this exercise should help you make investing decisions in the 3D printing space.

Revenue

Company Q3 2019 Result 3D Systems $155.3 million, down 5.6% from the year-ago period Stratasys $157.5 million, down 2.8%

Advantage: Stratasys.

Both companies experienced revenue declines from the year-ago period, so neither is performing well. That said, Stratasys gets the win here since it performed better than 3D Systems.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS)

Advantage: tie.

There's no clear winner here. Both companies had an unprofitable quarter from a GAAP basis. Moreover, both of their results moved in the wrong direction from the year-ago period.

Adjusted EPS

Advantage: Stratasys.

Stratasys takes the gold medal. Its non-GAAP, or adjusted, profit per share increased slightly from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its rival's result not only declined, but fell into the loss category.

GAAP gross margin

Advantage: Stratasys.

Stratasys is the victor again. Its GAAP gross margin was nearly 6-percentage points higher than 3D Systems.' I'd venture to say that this is the widest spread between these two metrics in a long time. Moreover, Stratasys' gross margin improved from the year-ago quarter, while 3D Systems' declined.

A higher gross margin relative to a competitor often reflects better operating efficiency and/or stronger pricing power.

Liquidity -- net cash on hand and operating cash flow

Advantage: tie.

I'm calling this category a draw. Stratasys has a much bigger cash stash than its competitor -- a big advantage when it comes to acquisitions. However, 3D Systems generated cash from its operations in the quarter, while Stratasys gobbled up some cash.

Investors shouldn't be overly concerned with Stratasys using cash in its operations, as it was a small amount relative to the company's cash position. Moreover, there appears a good reason for this dynamic. On the earnings call, CFO Lilach Payorski said that this was "primarily due to proactive steps to increase inventory levels to improve fulfillment time and support product demand as well to prepare for new product launches in 2020."

Research and development spending

Advantage: tie.

This category also appears a draw, as both 3D printing companies are spending a fairly similar percentage of their total revenue on R&D. Both numbers are quite respectable.

R&D spending can be considered an investment. It's particularly critical for companies in the technology space to invest in innovation. Otherwise, they could lose ground (or more ground) to competitors.

2019 guidance

Advantage: N/A.

As was the case in 2018, 3D Systems didn't provide guidance for 2019, so a comparison isn't possible here. However, on the third-quarter earnings call, the company's new CEO, Todd Booth, provided this general outlook for Q4: "[W]e are expecting mid-single-digit sequential revenue growth." [Emphasis mine.]

The winner is... Stratasys

Score: Stratasys: 3; 3D Systems: 0; tie or N/A: 4.

Keep in mind the two caveats mentioned at the beginning of the article: Qualitative factors can be as important as quantitative ones, and we only looked at one quarter's results. Additionally, we didn't look at stock valuations.

