3D Systems Stock Drops Following Earnings Release

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results after the market close on Monday. The results had been scheduled to be released on Feb. 24, but the 3D printing company pushed back the date.

Shares were down 5.2% in Monday's after-hours trading, though they only traded briefly in the session, as results weren't released until 7:45 p.m. EST. This fact, combined with the earnings call not being held until Tuesday morning, means the stock's performance in after-hours trading on Monday shouldn't be considered a good barometer of how it will perform on Tuesday.

We can probably attribute the market's initial reaction to a few factors, including that results were only preliminary and that management didn't issue revenue or earnings guidance. Both these things add to uncertainty -- and the market hates uncertainty.

It's also likely that some investors were hoping for a better fourth-quarter bottom-line result. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in slightly lower than the Wall Street consensus estimate. However, analysts raised this estimate, along with the one for the top line, after the company released its preliminary results for several key metrics on Jan. 7.

Moreover, it's possible that some investors were a bit disappointed in the company's 2021 adjusted gross margin outlook.

3D Systems' key quarterly numbers

Metric Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change Revenue $172.7 million $168.2 million 2.6% GAAP operating income $0.7 million ($4.7 million) N/A Adjusted operating income $16.1 million $5.7 million 182% GAAP net income ($19.8 million) ($4.7 million) Loss widened 321% Adjusted net income $10.6 million $5.5 million 93% GAAP EPS ($0.16) ($0.04) Loss widened 300% Adjusted EPS $0.09 $0.05 80%

Data source: 3D Systems. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles.

Revenue rebounded 27% from the third quarter, with both segments (healthcare and industrial) posting double-digit sequential revenue growth.

For the quarter, GAAP gross margin was 42%, down from 44.1% in the year-ago period. Adjusted gross margin landed at 42.9%, down from 44.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $75 million and debt of $21.4 million. In January, it reported that it had paid off its outstanding debt of $21 million using a portion of the $64.2 million in proceeds it generated from the sale of its non-core software businesses. The company is now debt-free.

Wall Street was looking for Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.10 on revenue of $168.5 million, as outlined in my earnings preview. So 3D Systems beat on the top line, but fell a bit short on the bottom line.

However, both results are significantly better than the Street's original estimates. Prior to 3D Systems' release of preliminary results for a few key metrics in early January, analysts had been modeling for Q4 revenue of less than $140 million and adjusted EPS of $0.04.

The partial preliminary results released in January were for Q4 revenue of $170 million to $176 million, GAAP operating loss of $500,000 to $8.6 million, and adjusted operating income of $11 million to $19 million. The company didn't provide a preliminary result or range for the bottom line.

For full-year 2020, revenue fell 12% year over year to $557.2 million, compared to $636.4 million. On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of $0.11 per share, down from a loss of $0.08 per share in 2019.

The earnings release attributed the full-year revenue decline to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily in the first half of the year. That said, 3D Systems was struggling to grow revenue before the crisis began. In other words, we can't be sure if the pandemic was the only reason that revenue fell in 2020.

Why results were just preliminary

In the earnings release, CEO Jeff Graves said the company was "not able to conclude the audit in a timely fashion." It will file the appropriate form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to extend the deadline for filing its official results.

The delay in filing is "primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for [the] Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses." The company's statement indicates management believes the preliminary results released on Monday have accounted for the "financial impact resulting from this review."

Segment results: Healthcare is still carrying the load

Segment Q4 2020 Revenue Change (YOY) Healthcare $86.6 million 48% Industrial $86.0 million (22%) Total $172.7 million 2.6%

Data source: 3D Systems. YOY = year over year.

The healthcare segment's year-over-year revenue growth was driven by strong sales in both dental and medical applications. The industrial year-over-year sales decline was driven by the pandemic.

Both segments grew sequentially, however. Healthcare revenue was up 42% from the third quarter, while industrial revenue was up 14%.

What management had to say

Here's part of what Graves said in the earnings release:

The execution of our four-stage plan to deliver increased value to our customers and shareholders, initiated in the summer of 2020, took hold and rapidly gained momentum as we moved through the second half of the year. By the fourth quarter, the results of these efforts in our two focused businesses became very clear. Our healthcare business delivered exceptional revenue growth of 48% year over year, driven strongly by both dental and medical applications, while also making a significant technological breakthrough in our emerging regenerative medicine area, which will be increasingly important to our healthcare business in the years ahead. We were also very pleased with our industrial performance during the fourth quarter, which recorded double-digit revenue growth on a consecutive quarter basis, continuing the recovery we have seen in our markets from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead

3D Systems made good progress in its turnaround in 2020: It cut costs, it paid off its debt, and it ended the year on a solid note. In Q4, it grew revenue year over year (albeit very modestly) and was profitable on an adjusted basis. Moreover, it also achieved slightly positive GAAP operating income.

That said, investors shouldn't throw all caution to the wind. The stock is very loftily priced after soaring 270% in 2021 through Monday's regular trading session.

The company didn't provide guidance for revenue or earnings in the earnings release. However, it did provide an outlook for 2021 adjusted gross profit margin. It expects this metric to be between 40% and 44% for the year.

For context, in the fourth quarter, adjusted gross margin was 42.9%, and for full-year 2020, it was 42.6%.

