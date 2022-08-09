3D Systems Shares Fall On Q2 Wider Loss, Lower FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) are sliding more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported second-quarter loss, wider than the prior year. Further, the company reduced its full-year 2022 outlook.

The quarter loss was $33 million or $0.26 per share, compared to $9.6 million or $0.08 per share in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $8.5 million or $0.07 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined 13.8 percent to $140 million from $162.6 million in the prior year.

The company reduced guidance for the full year 2022 and now expects revenue to be within a range of $530 to $570 million, lower than the previous range of $580 to $625 million.

Currently, shares are at $11.13, down 15.94 percent from the previous close of $13.24 on a volume of 895,280.

