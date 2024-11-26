3D Systems reports Q3 EPS (12c), consensus (9c)

Reports Q3 revenue $112.94M, consensus $113.65M. Commenting on third quarter results, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems (DDD) said, “As recently shared, our third quarter revenues continued to be impacted by sluggish capital investments by our customers for new production capacity, particularly in the Industrial markets, impacting the sale of new printing systems. On a positive note however, capacity utilization for our installed printer fleet broadly increased, translating into an increase in consumable revenues, which grew nearly 10% on both prior year and sequential comparisons. While 2024 has been a challenging year for new printer system sales, we are increasingly encouraged about the future, driven in large part by customer demand for our Application Innovation Group, a group of highly skilled process specialists who assist customers in developing new applications for 3D printing. Year-to-date this group, which spans both polymer and metal solutions, has experienced a rise of over 26% in revenues derived from new application development, particularly in highly regulated markets such a semiconductor equipment manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace & defense markets, and our medical markets. Much of this performance, and the future growth potential it implies, has been fueled by an aggressive cycle of innovation at our company, enabled by our sustained focus on new product innovation across all of our major polymer and metal printing solutions. As a result of this sustained focus, which we believe differentiates us from many others in our industry, we are on pace to deliver nearly 40 new products to market since the third quarter of last year, and 25 in calendar 2024 alone. We believe no other company in our industry has matched this output that we expect will pay dividends in growth and profitability improvements as the economy rebounds in the future.”

