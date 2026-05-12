3D Systems Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

3D Systems DDD posted a first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP loss of 1 cent per share, narrower than the reported loss of 21 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 88.89%.



Revenues were $95.5 million, up 1% year over year or 11% excluding the impact of divestitures and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.65%. Strength in Healthcare demand stood out, supported by double-digit growth across Dental, Med Tech and Aerospace and Defense.



Product revenues increased 5.5% year over year to $57.8 million in the first quarter, contributing 60.5% to total revenues. Services revenues, which accounted for 39.5% of total revenues, decreased 5.1% year over year to $37.8 million.

DDD’s Q1 Segmental Details

The company operates through two key segments — Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions — tailored to the diverse industries it serves. Healthcare Solutions focuses on dental, medical devices, personalized health services, and regenerative medicine, whereas Industrial Solutions caters to aerospace, defense, transportation and general manufacturing.

3D Systems Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

Healthcare Solutions remained the clear driver of the quarter. Segment revenue increased about 21% year over year to $50.1 million, reflecting broad-based momentum across key medical and dental applications. Dental and MedTech increased approximately 20% year over year.



Industrial Solutions, however, continued to face pressure. Segment revenue decreased roughly 15% year over year to $45.4 million, though the company noted that adjusting for 2025 divestitures, Industrial Solutions revenue increased 2% from the prior-year period.

DDD Q1 Operating Details

In the first quarter of 2026, DDD’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 3.9% year over year to $34.4 million. The non-GAAP gross profit margin expanded 100 basis points to 36%, aided by higher volumes and a more favorable revenue mix.



Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $23.9 million a year ago, underscoring the benefits of improved sales levels and continued execution against expense initiatives.



Operating expenses also came down sharply. Total operating expense on a non-GAAP basis declined 40.6% year over year to $36.6 million, reflecting the impact of earlier cost reduction actions.

DDD’s Liquidity Declined as Cash Flow Stayed Negative

As of March 31, 2026, total cash was $86.5 million, including $85.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $1.4 million of restricted cash.



As of March 31, 2026, DDD had a total debt of $90.7 million. The balance sheet also reflects $3.9 million of debt scheduled to mature in the fourth quarter of 2026, with $92.0 million maturing in 2030.

3D Systems’ Q2 View Implies Stable Revenue, EBITDA Pullback

Management expects second-quarter 2026 revenues in the range of $93 million to $95 million. The outlook implies roughly steady demand levels as the company works to build on the quarter’s top-line momentum in priority markets.



On profitability, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between a loss of $4 million and $2 million in the second quarter.

DDD Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DDD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector include RBC Bearings RBC, Enersys ENS, and EquipmentShare.com EQPT. Each stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of RBC Bearings have gained 36.8% in the year-to-date period. RBC Bearings is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 15.



Enersys shares have gained 61.4% in the year-to-date period. Enersys is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 20.



EquipmentShare.com shares have lost 28.5% in the year-to-date period. EquipmentShare.com is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 13.

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