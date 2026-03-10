3D Systems Posts Narrower Loss in Q4 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y

3D Systems DDD reported a fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP loss of 13 cents per share, narrower than the reported loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share.



DDD reported revenues of $106.3 million, down 4.3% year over year but up 16% on a sequential basis. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.87%.



Shares were up more than 2% at the time of writing this article. In the trailing 12-month period, 3D Systems shares have dropped 4.4%, underperforming the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector’s return of 26.3%.

3D Systems Corporation Price

3D Systems Corporation price | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

DDD’s Q4 Quarterly Details

Product revenues declined 11.2% year over year to $62.6 million in the fourth quarter, contributing 59% to total revenues. Services revenues, which accounted for 41% of total revenues, increased 7.7% year over year to $43.7 million.



The company operates through two key segments — Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions — tailored to the diverse industries it serves. Healthcare Solutions focuses on dental, medical devices, personalized health services and regenerative medicine, whereas Industrial Solutions caters to aerospace, defense, transportation and general manufacturing.



In the fourth quarter, Healthcare Solutions’ revenues increased 25% year over year to $50.5 million. MedTech increased more than 8% year over year.



Industrial Solutions' revenues declined 21.1% year over year to $55.8 million. Aerospace and Defense grew 50% year over year.

DDD Q4 Operating Details

In the fourth quarter of 2025, DDD’s non-GAAP gross profit fell 5% year over year to $33 million. The non-GAAP gross profit margin declined 30 basis points to 31% due to lower sales volumes.



Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 was narrower than the loss of $19.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expense was $42.5 million compared with $58.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

3D Systems’ Balance Sheet Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $97.1 million, higher than $95.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, DDD had a total debt of $90.3 million. A total of $3.9 million in debt is scheduled to mature in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the remaining $92 million maturing in 2030.

DDD Offers Positive Q1 Guidance

3D Systems expects revenues between $91 million and $94 million for the first quarter of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected between $5 million and $3 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, 3D Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Alarm.com ALRM, Trimble TRMB and Flowserve FLS are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector.



Alarm.com sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Trimble and Flowserve carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Alarm.com, Trimble and Flowserve are currently pegged at 12.75%, 10% and 10.98%, respectively.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.