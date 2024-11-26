3D Systems options imply 9.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in 3D Systems (DDD) is 1.4x normal with calls leading puts 7:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.8%, or 34c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.4%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DDD:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 26, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- 3D Systems Engages Investors Amid NYSE Compliance Notice
- Disney reports Q4 beat, Capri-Tapestry call off deal: Morning Buzz
- 3D Systems announces Sauber Motorsports selected its 3D printing tech
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.