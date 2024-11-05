3D Systems options imply 9.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in 3D Systems (DDD) is normal with calls leading puts 10:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.2%, or 32c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.7%.
