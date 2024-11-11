3D Systems options imply 8.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in 3D Systems (DDD) is 1.6x normal with calls leading puts 5:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.9%, or 32c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.7%.
