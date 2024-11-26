News & Insights

3D Systems lowers FY24 revenue view to $440M-$450M from $450M-$460M

November 26, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Consensus $452.24M. Raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to up sequentially from near break-even. Backs FY24 operating expense view less than $60M. Lowers FY24 gross profit margin view to 38%-40% from 40%-42%. Graves concluded, “As we look to the end of the year, the consistent fueling of our R&D engines as we moved through a tougher macro environment period is now driving an acceleration of exciting new customer applications, supported by outstanding new products spanning from new printer hardware to advanced engineering materials, to enhancement of our software capabilities. We believe this positions us well as the geopolitical and economic headwinds of the last 18 months ultimately begin to recede. Given timing uncertainties and normal quarter-to-quarter inventory management at year-end, we believe it is prudent to be conservative in our outlook for the full year. As such, we are updating our revenue expectations for the full year 2024 to be between $440 million and $450 million. From an OPEX perspective, we expect to see continued improvement consistent with our prior comments, namely that OPEX will decrease again in Q4, to below $60 million. These combined factors should yield a sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA and will place us on a trajectory towards profitability in the quarters ahead. We will continue our balanced view of short-term focus on cash performance and improving profitability, while meeting the longer-term needs of our customers from a technology and service perspective. In keeping our customers’ production goals clearly in our sites each day, we believe that substantial long-term value will be created for all of our stakeholders in the years ahead.”

