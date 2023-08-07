3D Systems (DDD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

3D Systems DDD is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $134.3 million, suggesting a decline of 4.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark was pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share, unchanged from the year-ago quarter’s loss.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 19%.

Factors to Note

3D Systems’ second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from increased demand for its Healthcare segment’s products. Stabilization at the Industrial division is likely to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. Our model estimates Healthcare revenues to be $63.4 million.

Strong demand in dental applications and advanced manufacturing of medical devices might get reflected in the second-quarter top line. Strength in demand for additive solutions in general across industries may have acted as a tailwind in the quarter to be reported. Our model predicts Industrial revenues to be $73.1 million.

DDD’s cost-saving efforts, which include cost-restructuring activities, reduced hiring and lower travel expenses, are expected to have boosted margins in the second quarter. However, normal seasonality, supply related constraints and business divestments might have weighed on overall quarterly performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for 3D Systems this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Although DDD carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Per our model, Twilio TWLO, Celsius CELH and Inter Parfums IPAR have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in upcoming releases.

Twilio has an Earnings ESP of +6.90% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present. It is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8. TWLO’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 138.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s quarterly earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year surge of 363.6%. Quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 4.4% year over year to $984.5 million.

Currently, Celsius has an Earnings ESP of +16.51% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. It is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8. CELH’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering a negative surprise of 99%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, implying a year-over-year rise of 116.7%. The company is estimated to report revenues of $281.9 million, which suggests an improvement of 83.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Inter Parfums has an Earnings ESP of +6.22% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8. IPAR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 37.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a 3.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s 86 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $309.1 million, suggesting a year-over-year climb of 26.3%.

