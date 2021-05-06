3D Systems (DDD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

3D Systems DDD is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 10.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $134.67 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.03%.



Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, suggesting a surge of 175% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



3D Systems’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 11.54%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.

3D Systems Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

3D Systems Corporation price-eps-surprise | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

Factors to Consider

3D Systems’ first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong demand for its Healthcare segment products, as markets and the supply chain recover from the impact of the pandemic.



Strength in demand for additive solutions in general across industries is likely to have been a tailwind.



Furthermore, the company’s cost-saving efforts are expected to have boosted margins in the first quarter.



Notably, the company’s divestitures of Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses for $65 million in the previous quarter have helped it eliminate debts. This is expected to have reflected positively on the balance sheet of the company, leaving it in a net cash position.



However, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with a typical seasonal sales decline, is expected to have been an overhang on the top line in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for 3D Systems this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



3D Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +4.86% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DSP Group, Inc. DSPG has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.



Facebook, Inc. FB has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and currently, a Zacks Rank of 3.

