3D Systems (DDD) to Expand VSP Bolus Distribution With Klarity

3D Systems DDD recently revealed that it has partnered with the medical products maker, Klarity, to expand the distribution of its VSP Bolus solution. Under the terms of the deal, Klarity will add VSP Bolus to its patient-specific 3D-printed products, Klarity Prints.

Powered by 3D Systems, Klarity Prints is a service-based line of 3D-printed radiotherapy accessories that does not need specialized hardware or software.

The VSP Bolus, which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is designed as a patient-specific biocompatible 3D-printed material aimed at enhancing the patient's experience by contouring their anatomy. These boluses are crafted to eliminate the need for clinicians to work with complex software and hardware, thereby improving patient care, comfort and reducing technician time.

This innovative product will be accessible to radiotherapy clinics across the United States and Canada through Klarity's distribution network. Interested clinics can get in touch with Klarity's Account Managers to receive the patient-specific bolus within a few days.

3D Systems Benefits From Robust Portfolio

Additive manufacturing is gaining traction among larger industries seeking economically viable solutions. 3D Systems, recognizing its position as the largest among all additive manufacturing companies, is actively pursuing scalability.

The company is also entering into the fields of biotechnology, metal additive manufacturing and large-format pellet extrusion printing through partnerships with Theradaptive, Oerlikon AM and SWANY Co. Ltd., respectively.

DDD has inked a partnership in the regenerative medicine segment where it collaborated with United Therapeutics UTHR. The companies aim to create highly intricate products, including 3D-printed lungs.

United Therapeutics, a public benefit corporation, is involved in the pursuit of organ manufacturing. Recently, UTHR successfully transplanted a genetically engineered heart, known as Xenoheart, into a living person.

3D Systems also operates in the healthcare sector and it is among the big players in the 3D printed orthodontics segment. With the booming 3D printing industry, DDD’s focus on this market presents a favorable long-term opportunity.

