3D Systems (DDD), TE Connectivity Tie on Electrical Connectors

3D Systems DDD recently collaborated with Switzerland-based TE Connectivity TEL to develop an additive manufacturing solution that will produce electrical connectors meeting stringent UL regulatory requirements.

Designed under the partnership of 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group and TE Connectivity’s team to meet TEL’s material performance and high tolerance requirements, the newly developed solution leverages 3D Systems’ Figure 4 Modular, Figure 4 material and 3D Sprint software solution & services. The solution is the first known printable photopolymer to complete a UL1-recognized long-term thermal aging study.

The additive manufacturing solution will support TE Connectivity’s reliable and accurate printing while enabling the production of rugged industrial products, targeted at appliances, cellular and data-center applications. It will increase TEL’s flexibility for low volume, quick turn production, helping it avoid tools required for designing complex geometries in injection molding.

The development of the new solution required the UL certification of a new Figure 4 material. UL regulatory approval included UL94 V0 flame rating at 0.4mm, Glow Wire Ignition of 800°C, Comparative Tracking Index of 600V and Relative Temperature Index for long-term electrical and mechanical use of 150C and 130C, respectively.

3D Systems Corporation Price and Consensus

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

3D Systems is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. It is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend.

Going forward, 3D Systems expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings. Recently, the company expanded its industry-leading digital dentistry portfolio with the launch of NextDent Base and NextDent Cast materials and NextDent LCD1 3D printer.

Earlier in March, DDD’s wholly-owned, independently operated subsidiary, Oqton, entered into a technical and commercial software development agreement with Baker Hughes BKR, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers based in Houston, TX, to create an industrial digital ecosystem.

Per the agreement, the two companies will combine their expertise in engineering and manufacturing skills to transform the way products are brought to the market in highly regulated industries like energy, aerospace and healthcare. Baker Hughes intends to integrate Oqton’s Manufacturing Operating System into its proprietary applications creating an enhanced additive manufacturing platform that will accelerate innovation in the energy sector.

Last month, the company unveiled ProJet MultiJet Printing (MJP) 2500W Plus, a 100% wax jewelry patterns 3D printer that delivers durable, high-quality jewelry patterns for reliable performance and results throughout existing lost-wax casting processes and equipment.

The 3D Systems’ ProJet MJP 2500W Plus enables high-volume production or rapid single-lane printing of pure wax casting patterns at fast print speeds to improve the casting room efficiency by decreasing the time, costs and geometric limitations of tooling. With a large build volume capacity and 24/7 operation, the high productivity of this affordable 3D printer implies fast amortization and a high return on investment.

Zacks Ranks & Stock to Consider

Currently, 3D Systems and Baker Hughes carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while TE Connectivity has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of DDD, BKR and TEL have plunged 34.9%, 25.4%, 2.9%, respectively, in the past year.

A top-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Airbnb ABNB, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from a loss of a penny to 14 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 58 cents to $3.38 in the past 60 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 24.7% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.