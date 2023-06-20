3D Systems (DDD), SWANY Team Up for Pellet Printing Technology

3D Systems DDD announced that it has collaborated with SWANY Co., Ltd. to promote large-format pellet extrusion 3D printing adoption in Japan.

SWANY is planning to open a new demo center with 3D Systems EXT 1070 Titan Pellet printer (formerly, Titan Atlas 2.5 HS) in October 2023. Together, the companies will showcase high-throughput production capabilities by enabling efficient additive and subtractive production of large-format parts. SWANY will provide 3D printing services like design support to the Asia-Pacific region to facilitate prototyping and production for a variety of applications.

Further, 3D Systems and SWANY will jointly develop print parameters to enable the use of additional mass production and recycled pellet materials for sustainable manufacturing with UCWS; Upcycling Workspace.

The EXT 1070 Titan Pellet is a large-format and high-speed industrial production system utilizing low-cost thermoplastic pellet feedstocks. It is a proven production additive manufacturing system for applications including patterns, molds, tooling, jigs, fixtures, end-use parts and full-scale prototypes. Built with a welded steel frame and an industrial actively heated enclosure, the 3D Systems EXT 1070 produces functional and high-performance parts on the factory floor. The modular toolhead system enables customers to add a second pellet extruder, filament printing capability and/or computerized numerical control milling functionality either with initial machine purchase or after.

The 3D Systems EXT Titan 1070 pellet printer will enable SWANY to efficiently produce large-scale parts, such as large-scale patterns, molds, production batch runs and functional prototypes, for its customers with manufacturing-level accuracy, surface quality and repeatability. The EXT Titan Pellet printers’ global install base includes companies in industries like automotive, aerospace, foundries, consumer products and general manufacturing. The printers offer up to 10 times reduction in material cost and a wider range of functional materials than traditional filament-based 3D printers.

DDD is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. It is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend. Going forward, it expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings.

In May, an Ohio-based contract manufacturer, The Technology House, purchased SLA 750 from the company to enhance manufacturing workflow. In the same month, MolyWorks, a California-based developer of the circular economy for metal, integrated the company’s direct metal printing solution, Flex 350, into its manufacturing workflow.

In April, the company revealed that the University Hospital of Salzburg in Austria has successfully implemented 3D Systems’ Kumovis R1 printer and its subsidiary, Oqton’s D2P and Geomagic Freeform software solutions for meeting a specific patient’s need.

In March, DDD collaborated with Switzerland-based TE Connectivity TEL to develop an additive manufacturing solution that will produce electrical connectors meeting stringent UL regulatory requirements.

Designed under the partnership of the company’s Application Innovation Group and TE Connectivity’s team to meet TEL’s material performance and high tolerance requirements, the newly developed solution leverages 3D Systems’ Figure 4 Modular, Figure 4 material and 3D Sprint software solution & services. The solution is the first known printable photopolymer to complete a UL1-recognized long-term thermal aging study.

Oqton, a wholly-owned and independently operated subsidiary of the additive manufacturer, entered into a technical and commercial software development agreement with Baker Hughes BKR, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers based in Houston, TX, to create an industrial digital ecosystem.

Per the agreement, the two companies will combine the expertise in engineering and manufacturing skills to transform the way products are brought to the market in highly regulated industries like energy, aerospace and healthcare. Baker Hughes intends to integrate Oqton’s Manufacturing Operating System into its proprietary applications creating an enhanced additive manufacturing platform that will accelerate innovation in energy sector.

For the March-ended quarter, 3D Systems reported revenues of $121.2 million, which declined 8.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $134.3 million, suggesting a 4% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s $140.1 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Pick

Currently, 3D Systems, TE Connectivity and Baker Hughes carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. While shares of DDD have lost 3.4% over the past year, shares of TEL and BKR have gained 17.4% and 2%, respectively, during the same time frame.

A better-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Meta Platforms META, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 5 cents to $2.82 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $11.94 in the past seven days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have climbed 71.6% in the past year.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.