3D Systems (DDD) Strengthens Dental Portfolio With New Launches

3D Systems DDD recently expanded its industry-leading digital dentistry portfolio with the launch of NextDent Base and NextDent Cast materials and NextDent LCD1 3D printer.

3D Systems’ NextDent Base is a 3D print resin designed for the manufacturing of 3D printed denture bases. Suitable for printing of removable denture bases, it features excellent mechanical properties like that of high break resistance and robust printability. To match a variety of aesthetics, the product will be available for ordering in four colors in late 2023. It intends to provide patients with long-lasting and impact-resistant dentures.

Another new addition to DDD’s dental portfolio, NextDent Cast, is an improved easy burn out 3D printing material, that is residue-free and suited for all kinds of purposes like a support structure, frame or orthodontic devices. It offers higher elongation, improved combustion and printability resulting in enhanced stability. Currently available for immediate ordering, the material produces parts in blue color and is packed in 1 kg containers. It aims to offer a castable part to the clients that is stable and strong.

3D Systems Corporation Price and Consensus

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

Next, 3D Systems’ NextDent LCD1 is a small-sized, easy-to-use 3D dental printer which uses LCD technology to deliver high-quality results. It features auto-calibration to deliver parts with a very smooth surface finish, three times faster than is possible with stereolithography printers. It can address a breadth of application needs resulting in unparalleled accuracy, repeatability, productivity and total cost of operation.

Based on the company’s Figure 4 3D printing technology, the NextDent LCD1 printer is ideal for use in small office environments where the production volumes are less demanding. 3D Systems’ NextDent LCD1 is available for immediate ordering. The new printer aims to bring 3D printing into office for clinicians improving efficiency and enhancing patient experience.

The company will be presenting its full digital dentistry portfolio, including the above launches, at IDS 2023 event between Mar 14 and Mar 18 in Cologne, Germany.

3D Systems is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. It is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend.

Going forward, 3D Systems expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings.

Recently, DDD’s wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary, Oqton, entered into a technical and commercial software development agreement with Baker Hughes BKR, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers based in Houston, TX, to create an industrial digital ecosystem.

Per the agreement, the two companies will combine the expertise in engineering and manufacturing skills to transform the way products are brought to the market in highly regulated industries like energy, aerospace and healthcare. Baker Hughes intends to integrate Oqton’s Manufacturing Operating System into its proprietary applications creating an enhanced additive manufacturing platform that will accelerate innovation in energy sector.

Last month, the company unveiled ProJet MultiJet Printing (MJP) 2500W Plus, a 100% wax jewelry patterns 3D printer that delivers durable, high-quality jewelry patterns for reliable performance and results throughout existing lost-wax casting processes and equipment.

The 3D Systems’ ProJet MJP 2500W Plus enables high-volume production or rapid single-lane printing of pure wax casting patterns at fast print speeds to improve the casting room efficiency by decreasing the time, costs and geometric limitations of tooling. With a large build volume capacity and 24/7 operation, the high productivity of this affordable 3D printer implies fast amortization and a high return on investment.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, 3D Systems and Baker Hughes carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of DDD and BKR have plunged 25% and 23.9%, respectively, in the past year.

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Airbnb ABNB and Fabrinet FN. While Airbnb sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Fabrinet has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from breakeven to 14 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 52 cents to $3.38 in the past 30 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 19.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 24 cents to $7.71 in the past 30 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 21.9% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.