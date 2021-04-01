3D Systems (DDD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

3D Systems (DDD) closed the most recent trading day at $27.05, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of 3D printers had lost 0.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DDD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DDD is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 375%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $134.67 million, down 0.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $568.99 million. These totals would mark changes of +327.27% and +2.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DDD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 62.96% lower. DDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, DDD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 109.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.52.

We can also see that DDD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DDD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

