3D Systems (DDD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

3D Systems (DDD) closed at $38.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.56%.

DDD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 120% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $171.76 million, up 4.37% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DDD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 111.76% higher. DDD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DDD has a Forward P/E ratio of 107.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.62, so we one might conclude that DDD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DDD has a PEG ratio of 4.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

