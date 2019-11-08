3D Systems (DDD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.51, changing hands as low as $9.42 per share. 3D Systems Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DDD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.465 per share, with $14.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.43.

