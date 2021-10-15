3D Systems (DDD) Rides on Solid Printing Demand, Product Refreshes

3D Systems DDD is benefiting from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental and medical applications end-market. The rebound in customer activities following the pandemic-led shutdowns is a positive.

Specifically, rebound in product and material demand from industrial customers is likely to drive the top line. The company’s move to sell Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses earlier this year aided the company to utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing parts.

With the 3D printing industry booming, the leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions believes robust demand for production printers, materials and software will continue to act as a major catalyst. It recently launched VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material, which enables jewelry manufacturers to design and produce more intricate, durable patterns — unlocking new design styles for 100% wax casting — and deliver improved production efficiency and reduced waste.

Earlier in June, the company introduced a breakthrough production-grade acrylate resin, Accura AM Rigid Black, which is a tough material designed for use with stereolithography technology to produce large-scale additively manufactured parts. Such initiatives are bold and definite steps toward the company’s transition from prototyping to production. These launches are likely to reinforce 3D Systems’ additive manufacturing clients faith in its digital manufacturing solutions.

The company believes that material science will be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. Hence, it has been investing significantly in materials innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend. In June, it teamed up with regenerative medicine giant, CollPlant Biotechnologies, to create 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix to simplify and improve breast reconstruction procedures involving implants.

In May, it announced the acquisition of Allevi to expand its regenerative medicine initiative by accelerating growth in medical and pharmaceutical research laboratories. Further, it announced the buyout of German software firm, Additive Works GmbH, to expand simulation capabilities for rapid optimization of industrial-scale 3D printing processes. In April, it enhanced VSP surgical planning solutions portfolio by launching VSP Hybrid Guides.

3D Systems continues to see steady performance in its software business and expects it to act as a significant tailwind in the days ahead. Nevertheless, printing giant HP Inc. HPQ is well-positioned to challenge 3D Systems' leadership. Stalwarts like Stratasys SSYS and voxeljet AG VJET are also likely to provide intense competition.

